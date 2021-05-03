(CBS4) – People who use a stretch of the Eagle River in Eagle County for fishing and other recreation are not going to be able proceed with their normal excursions until further notice. A large tree fell into the river between Eagle and Gypsum and is blocking boats and other watercraft from getting through.
Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are “working to locate, contact property owners and work to find a solution to have the tree safely removed ASAP,” according to a Facebook post. They shared photos that showed some inflatable boats near the spot where the tree fell and they were unable to get through.
The Eagle River is a tributary of the Colorado River that is about 60 miles long. It meets up with the Colorado River west of Gypsum in Dotsero.
RELATED: Eagle River Project Raises Concerns About Impact On Brown Trout