PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw says deputies arrested 30-year-old Phillip Riker after they believe he started the 56 Fire on Saturday. The fire burned about 45 acres east of Jefferson in Park County.
McGraw says Riker drove off the trail and started a campfire which got out of control. Investigators say Riker stayed at the scene and called 911 to report the fire.
No structures were threatened, nor were evacuations necessary.
Riker now faces charges of intentionally setting a wildfire, second degree arson, unlawful conduct on public property and driving under suspension.
He has since been released on bond.