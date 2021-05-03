ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The kayaker who likely drowned at Cherry Creek State Park over the weekend has been identified as Christopher Carmon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro firefighters recovered Carmon’s body at Cherry Creek State Park Sunday evening.
The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office released Carmon's identity on Monday.
First responders received a call about a kayaker, later identified as Carmon, 26, who went under the water, but never resurfaced. The kayaker and dog were last seen at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday. South Metro firefighters declared the mission a recovery and not a rescue about 2 hours later.
Witnesses told authorities a man was in the water, not wearing a life jacket, near an inflatable kayak. They say the man appeared to be in trouble, and rangers reported gusty winds and choppy water at the time. They believe those were factors in the kayak capsizing. Wind gusts were about 20 mph at the time.
CPW said the temperature of the water was in the low 50s at the time, and the water on the east side of the park ranged between 9 feet and 16 feet in depth.
Carmon's body was retrieved just before 5 p.m. There were initial reports of the man having a dog with him, but responders could not confirm the presence.
Authorities told CBS4 a life vest was found on the recovered kayak. Officials with CPW said this was the first drowning at a state park this year.