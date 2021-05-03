(CBS4)- The Denver Broncos selected Ohio State pass rusher Jonathon Cooper with their second pick in the seventh round, No. 239 overall on Saturday afternoon. The moment was the culmination of a dream for Cooper but also one of celebration for his neighborhood. The Ohio State University football Instagram account showed the reaction to Cooper being drafted with a video of kids on Cooper’s block running up to congratulate him.

In the video, Cooper can be seen walking out of the house and then greeting a group of kids who had come to give him high fives and hugs after they heard the news. The video, posted on Sunday, had already been viewed over 139,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

In his five-year career at Ohio State, Cooper amassed 77 total tackles, 15 for loss and 10 sacks as a rotation piece of the Buckeyes defensive line. He was a team captain for both the 2019 and 2020 Buckeyes teams. While at OSU, Cooper participated in a variety of community service events including facilitating sports activities for local youth.

It’s clear that he has kids in the neighborhood that look up to him and now they get to watch him work his way towards an NFL roster here in Denver.