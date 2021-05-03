GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Golden Police Department is partnering with CRIMEWATCH Technologies to help the community stay informed of public safety issues. The police department is encouraging residents to visit the new website GoldenPolice.net and sign up for email notifications.
“This new website is the perfect entry point for establishing better police and public partnerships. Technology gives us the opportunity to streamline communications with the public, improve transparency, and strengthen our already great partnerships within the community…several police departments throughout the country are having remarkable success using this technology,” said Chief Kilpatrick.
The new website provides email alerts about local crime, a link to submit tips to police, recent arrests and “most wanted” lists, registration for camera and alarm systems, and other public safety resources.
Residents can also download the CRIMEWATCH mobile app from the Apple or Android App Store.