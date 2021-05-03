DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters were called to a large fire at a home under construction near 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The call came in after 3 a.m. Monday.
The building is on the 1400 block of Yates Street, near 14th and Sheridan, in Denver.
There was some minor damage to the building next door. No injuries were reported.
The #DenverFireDepartment is completing operations at a fire at 1420 Yates. The building was under construction & damaged the building next door. No injuries reported. Fire Investigators on scene. Traffic around W. Colfax will be an issue for a while. @DenSafetyDept @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/1XGB5rSUcP
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 3, 2021
There is no word on cause. Investigators are on the scene and will start their search for a cause as soon as possible.