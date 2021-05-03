CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters were called to a large fire at a home under construction near 14th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. The call came in after 3 a.m. Monday.

The building is on the 1400 block of Yates Street, near 14th and Sheridan, in Denver.

(credit: Denver Fire)

There was some minor damage to the building next door. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on cause. Investigators are on the scene and will start their search for a cause as soon as possible.

