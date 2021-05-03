U.S. Officials: Anxiety Drove Vaccine Reactions In Colorado, 4 Other StatesIt was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

COVID In Colorado: Statewide Mask Order Extended 30 Days & Amended To Account For Vaccinated PeopleGov. Jared Polis announced changes and an extension to the statewide mask order on Sunday. Polis extended the mask mandate for 30 days in early April.

Sewa International Colorado Chapter Launches Fundraising Campaign To Help India With COVID ResponseColoradans concerned for their family and friends living in India as that country struggles to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control joined a fundraiser from an international nonprofit to buy supplies desperately needed.

Denver Woman Denied COVID Vaccine After She Forgot Insurance CardMass vaccination sites have made it easy to get vaccinated without an appointment, but some providers are making the process difficult.

COVID In Colorado: Testing Down, Demand Decreases As Focus Shifts To VaccinationWith the coronavirus emphasis now on COVID vaccinations, fewer people are going to testing sites.

Firefly Autism To Host Vaccine Clinic Saturday In LakewoodA community COVID-19 vaccination site will open again Saturday in Lakewood.