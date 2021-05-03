CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting on Zuni Street in Denver. It happened Monday morning near Zuni and Speer.

One adult was shot and taken to a hospital. The man has serious injuries.

Police currently do not have any leads, and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

