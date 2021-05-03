DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting on Zuni Street in Denver. It happened Monday morning near Zuni and Speer.
One adult was shot and taken to a hospital. The man has serious injuries.
#DPD Officers on scene in the 2700 block of N Zuni St on a shooting, an adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 72.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/ppP184hFcz
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 3, 2021
Police currently do not have any leads, and are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).