The rain keeps coming for eastern Colorado! Denver is now officially at .76 inches since the rain started on Sunday. (This number will update by Tuesday morning, as rain is still falling in the Denver area.)
We are now at 7.60 inches of rain so far this season, making it the wettest season through May 3rd since 1944! That year we had 8.23 inches of rain through May 3rd.
The last time we had over 7 inches of rain by May 3rd was 1973 when 7.06 inches of rain had fallen.
Rain will continue through Monday evening, before clearing late on Monday night or early Tuesday morning. We will add a little more to this total on Tuesday afternoon as a little more rain is possible by Tuesday afternoon. A few quick thunderstorms are also possible. This goes for Wednesday as well. Temperatures will climb back to the 60s, so we will get a little warmer around here.
We return to sunshine with warmer temperatures on Thursday.