COVID Vaccine Clinic For Rocky Mountain Janitorial, Union Members Targets Underserved CommunityA COVID-19 vaccine clinic was planned specifically for Rocky Mountain Janitorial employees and members of SEIU Local 105, a majority of which are Latina immigrant women.

Toddler Nearly Dies After Swallowing Button BatteryEvery three hours, a child is rushed to an ER after swallowing a button battery. Toddler Calvin Picker will have his ninth surgical procedure after one of those batteries got caught in his esophagus.

May Declared As Mental Health Month In ColoradoMental Health Colorado is a nonprofit working every day to promote mental wellness, end shame and discrimination, and ensure equitable access to mental health and substance use care.

Mental Health Awareness Month More Important Than Ever In Post-Pandemic WorldThe Colorado Crisis Line is seeing above a 30% increase in the number of calls, and community resources like the Mental Health Center of Denver is seeing an increase in demand for services as well.

After Hearing Classmates Joke About COVID, Teen Who Got Serious Case Warns: 'It's A Very Real Disease'As more Coloradans get vaccinated, an unvaccinated group is seeing a worrisome increase in cases. The rates for people between 11 and 17 have more than doubled since the start of the month.

U.S. Officials: Anxiety Drove Vaccine Reactions In Colorado, 4 Other StatesIt was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.