DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Parks and Recreation is gradually reopening city recreation centers and programs this month. Officials say several outdoor pools will open in June.
Capacity rules will vary depending on location in order to maintain social distancing. The city also expects a return to some activities, like softball and older adult fitness classes.READ MORE: Crash Leads To 2 Hour Closure Of Interstate 70 Eastbound In Summit County
The 2021 outdoor pool season is scheduled to go from June 7 – Aug. 14. The following locations will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 am. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.:READ MORE: Denver Weather: More Soaking Rain In The Metro Area, More Heavy Snow Up High
- Berkeley Park Outdoor Pool
- Barnum Park Outdoor Pool
- Cook Park Outdoor Pool
- Globeville Outdoor Pool
- Green Valley Ranch Outdoor Pool
- Harvard Gulch Outdoor Pool
- Harvey Park Outdoor Pool
- Mestizo/Curtis Park Outdoor Pool
Reservations for 90-minute swim blocks open on May 31. Registration for group swim lessons opens on April 26.MORE NEWS: Kayaker Who Likely Drowned At Cherry Creek State Park Identified As Christopher Carmon
For more information and updates about the phased openings, visit the city of Denver website.