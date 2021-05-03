DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Preschool Program announced it is launching a new pilot program called Preschool for 3s. Officials say the program expansion will help families with 3 -and 4-year-old children.
The Denver Preschool Program is extending $5 million in tuition credits to families who enroll for programs this fall. They start in September and run through 2023.
DPP says the new initiative is part of a nationwide call for free pre-K education.
Officials say, for the first time in the nonprofit’s history, they will subsidize the cost of early education for children younger than 4 years old.
They say the goals of the pilot program are:
- Increase awareness and acceptance of financial resources available to Denver families interested in early childhood education but for whom cost may be an enrollment barrier
- Create more opportunities for preschool-aged children to prepare for kindergarten
- Support a greater number of families with 3-year-olds experiencing challenges accessing or maintaining child care due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Expand DPP’s resources in support of early childhood education providers and advancing the early childhood workforce
- Support programmatic shifts and expansions in preparation for Colorado’s adoption of Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) in 2023
Families will benefit from about $2.5 million in tuition credits for each year of the pilot. Starting May 5, they can find more information about eligibility and applications online. The can also call DPP at 303-595-4377 or email info@dpp.org for assistance.