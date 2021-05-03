DENVER (CBS4)– A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was planned specifically for Rocky Mountain Janitorial employees and members of SEIU Local 105, a majority of which are Latina immigrant women. Despite making up 20% of Colorado’s population, they are disproportionately lacking access to vaccinations.
Janitors have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since its onset. The vaccine clinic gave those Rocky Mountain Janitorial employees, some 400 of them, the opportunity to ensure that they and their families can be protected.
“These are the frontline, but they are the invisible people at night, and they go without being recognized,” said Rocky Mountain Janitorial co-owner Mike Treat.
Those who attended the vaccine clinic on Monday will receive their second dose of Moderna on June 4.