(CBS4) – Even as more Coloradans get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is seeing a jump in the cases among children. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said there are a number of reasons for the increase during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

He pointed out children are the number one unvaccinated group in Colorado and that plays a role in the statistics. Hnida also said the most of the coronavirus strains that are currently circulating are variants which are more contagious.

Hnida also discussed the role of schools, saying schools are not really the centers for transmission so parents need to be aware of what’s happening outside of schools, like asking about how extracurricular activities are being handled.

“What about kids who are gathering together outside of a school setting? How are they doing in terms of masking and distancing? That’s not something that typically would have been (happening) in a group of school-aged kids.”

He said parents also need to look at their own behaviors and setting an example. “How are you doing, are you vaccinated? Are you practicing good social behaviors when it comes to COVID?”

“I think if you take a look at the big picture, there are some things that you can definitely do to help you kids out.”

“I think as we go towards summer, things will definitely look much better when it comes to this situation.”