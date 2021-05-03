COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will get her public defenders back. Letecia Stauch, 37, had planned to represent herself in court, but the bulk of the case against her can only be accessed at the jail library.
In April, Stauch lost her jail library privileges for up to 90 days. Court records show she twice refused to use her scheduled time in the library, which is a violation of the jail’s rules.
“Report shows she thought the time slots were too early,” KKTV Reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted. “This is the same woman who wanted to represent herself so she could ‘work the case 23/7.’”
During a hearing in February, the judge tried repeatedly to convince Stauch that she would be better off having an attorney handle her defense, but Stauch insisted that she could do it herself. Stauch brushed off the judge’s concerns that she would not be able to work through the case — roughly 26,000 pages — before the trial.
Stauch is charged with the murder of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing in Jan. 2020. Gannon’s remains were found on March 18, in a suitcase under an overpass in Florida.
The court granted Stauch’s request for a public defender, according to documents released on Monday. An appearance of counsel is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.