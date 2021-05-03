CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Manitou Springs News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear cub was rescued after it was abandoned during Sunday night’s storm. Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a home near Manitou Springs after the homeowner called to let them know about the cub.

CPW says the female cub was “near death.”

READ MORE: Denver Weather: Wettest Season So Far Since The 1940s

(credit: CPW)

An officer used a blanket and heater to warm it up. CPW reminds citizens to never pick up wildlife.

READ MORE: COVID Vaccine Clinic For Rocky Mountain Janitorial, Union Members Targets Underserved Community

(credit: CPW)

After giving it some food and water, it was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte.

MORE NEWS: Toddler Nearly Dies After Swallowing Button Battery

(credit: CPW)

CPW says they checked on the cub which was “lively and responsive” at the center. They expect the cub to be fine.

Danielle Chavira