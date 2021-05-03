MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear cub was rescued after it was abandoned during Sunday night’s storm. Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a home near Manitou Springs after the homeowner called to let them know about the cub.
CPW says the female cub was "near death."
An officer used a blanket and heater to warm it up. CPW reminds citizens to never pick up wildlife.
After giving it some food and water, it was taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte.
CPW says they checked on the cub which was “lively and responsive” at the center. They expect the cub to be fine.