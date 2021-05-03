BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Several Boulder breweries are teaming up to try and help families affected by the supermarket tragedy with a special “Colorado Care Can.” Proceeds are going to the Colorado Healing Fund.
“We feel a deep responsibility to help our neighbors in any way we can,” said Matt Cutter, Founder of Upslope Brewing Company. “By joining together with local breweries with a common purpose, our hope is to engage the community in the best way we know how and help Boulder heal.”
Upslope is being joined by Oskar Blues, Left Hand, Sanitas, Bootstrap and Mountain Sun breweries. The group plans to sell the beer at their taprooms later in the spring.
On the can an inscription says, “When we see our neighbors hurting, we’re ready to help out in any way we can.”
There are also 10 stars representing the victims of the tragedy as well as a replica of the Colorado flag with a heart instead of a “C”.