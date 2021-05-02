DENVER (CBS4) – VISIT Denver organized Spring Restaurant Week to support the City’s culinary scene, and encourage those who are ready to enjoy public dining again.

At Tamayo on Larimer Square, the kitchen is cooking up modern Mexican cuisine, it’s specialty. For Denver Restaurant Week, a three-course meal is priced at $35.

“Right now, I can’t tell you how incredible it feels to be back in business, little-by-little,’ said Aldo Perez, Service Manager at Tamayo.

Perez has a 17-year history with the restaurant.

“I started from the bottom, I started bussing tables and then moved up,” Perez said.

He’d never seen anything like this pandemic.

“We had to close for 2-months,” Perez explained.

Tamayo re-opened and did everything it could to stay in business, just like every other restaurant. They developed pick-up and delivery options, and seated as many people as the limited capacity would allow. Perez said that business is slowing picking up, and Denver Restaurant Week is another opportunity.

“I cannot tell you how many people keep coming back, because years ago, they came back and tried the Restaurant Week menu. And they ask for things we had 3,4,5-years ago,” Perez said with a small.

Tamayo, just like every restaurant, is ready for the final restrictions to be lifted, so it can get back to business as usual.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week