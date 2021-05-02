DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a crash between the RTD A-line and a pedestrian appears to be accidental. The pedestrian died at the scene.
#DPD Officers on scene on Smith Rd between Havana St and Peoria St on a train vs pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/f8IGkQfo8V
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 2, 2021
Police responded to the scene on Smith Road between Havana Street and Peoria Street. Police say it’s not clear if the collision happened at a crossing or “mid-track.”
Investigators add the victim was crossing the track, not walking on them. Details about the pedestrian were not released.
Last week, a car collided with an RTD A Line train in Aurora. The driver was seriously hurt, according to Aurora police. He has only been identified as a man in his 30s.