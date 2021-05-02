CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a crash between the RTD A-line and a pedestrian appears to be accidental. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Police responded to the scene on Smith Road between Havana Street and Peoria Street. Police say it’s not clear if the collision happened at a crossing or “mid-track.”

Investigators add the victim was crossing the track, not walking on them. Details about the pedestrian were not released.

Last week, a car collided with an RTD A Line train in Aurora. The driver was seriously hurt, according to Aurora police. He has only been identified as a man in his 30s.

