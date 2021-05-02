BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue groups rushed to Royal Arch Trail in Boulder on Saturday afternoon for an injured woman. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old woman was from Denver.
Sheriff’s official say she was hiking when she injured her leg about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The injury was non-life-threatening.
Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped carry the woman out on a litter to the trailhead. The woman declined being taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The rescue took about two hours.
City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks assisted with the rescue.