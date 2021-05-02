GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed rest areas and the recreation path along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon on Sunday night. The safety closure will last until the forecast improves, CDOT says.
The No Name, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake and Bair Ranch rest areas are affected due to weather forecasts calling for rainfall above the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
However, I-70 is open and not affected at this time. If there is moderate, heavy or extreme rain in Glenwood Canyon over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, it is very likely there will be a debris flow, mudslides and rockfall.
Drivers planning to travel on I-70 are asked to be prepared for any future safety closures.
If a safety closure of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is anticipated to last longer than two hours, CDOT recommends a northern alternate route using Colorado Highway 9, US Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 13. Motorists should anticipate delays on the alternate route due to additional detour traffic.