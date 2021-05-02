DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of east-central Colorado until 7 p.m. Sunday. The watch includes the eastern fringe of metro Denver, along and east of Interstate 25, as well as towns on the eastern plains such as Burlington and Limon.
A powerful cold front moving across the state will be the trigger for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as the cold air slams into a warmer, more humid air mass. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
The first severe thunderstorm warning of the day was issued just before noon and it included Denver International Airport. The airport measured a wind gust of 62 mph at 11:47 a.m. Sunday.
11:42 am Severe T-Storm warning has been issued for Denver Int'l Airport and surrounding areas. Severe storm near Barr Lake is moving east at 25. 60mph wind and up to 1" hail possible. #COwx #4wx @DaveCBS4 pic.twitter.com/UTIKsZNO6O
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) May 2, 2021
That severe storm prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport which was later lifted. Incoming flights were placed into an airborne holding pattern due to the weather.
I will never stop being fascinated by maps like this. Look at all the planes circling in such tight quarters. Our air traffic controllers do not get NEAR enough credit for what they do. We take them for granted. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/buxszzMdU5
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) May 2, 2021