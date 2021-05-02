CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of east-central Colorado until 7 p.m. Sunday. The watch includes the eastern fringe of metro Denver, along and east of Interstate 25, as well as towns on the eastern plains such as Burlington and Limon.

A powerful cold front moving across the state will be the trigger for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon as the cold air slams into a warmer, more humid air mass. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Kyle Meeks snapped this picture in Golden as the cold front was crossing the foothills late Sunday morning.

The first severe thunderstorm warning of the day was issued just before noon and it included Denver International Airport. The airport measured a wind gust of 62 mph at 11:47 a.m. Sunday.

That severe storm prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop for Denver International Airport which was later lifted. Incoming flights were placed into an airborne holding pattern due to the weather.

