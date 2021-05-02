DENVER (CBS4) – A strong spring storm will move into Colorado today with a wide variety of weather. We’re expecting anything from several inches of snow in the mountains to severe thunderstorms on the eastern plains that could produce large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.

This storm will drag two cold fronts into the state. The first will kick up strong to severe storms along and east of Interstate 25 sometime after the noon hour. It will take most of the day for the front to clear the state so we expect a wide variety of temperatures on the eastern plains. Highs will range from the 60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins to near 90 degrees on the southeast plains.

The front will kick up the wind speeds this afternoon and evening around the state. Where it is very dry and warm in southern Colorado the fire danger will become extreme. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for the San Luis Valley and parts of the western slope.

By tonight a second cold front will move into the state with much colder air. It will trigger a widespread area of rain and snow that should last until at least noon on Monday. Heavy snow is expected in the higher mountains along and north of Interstate 70. Some locations above 9,000 feet could get up to a foot of snow.

Several inches of snow will also be possible on Pikes Peak, in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the eastern San Juan Mountains. Those areas will be under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight and tomorrow.

In Denver we are expecting mostly a chilly rain, but there is potential for a little wet snow to mix in at times as the rain-snow line waffles around. Any accumulation would be confined to grassy areas. We are not expecting any travel problems. A few slushy inches are likely in the foothills.

The weather will stay unsettled through the middle of the week with a daily chance for showers until Wednesday. Warmer and drier conditions are expected Thursday ahead of a new storm that could impact us next weekend.