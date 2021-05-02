CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro firefighters are looking for a missing person and a dog at Cherry Creek State Park. First responders received a call about a kayaker who went under the water, but never resurfaced.

The kayaker and dog were last seen at around 11:50 a.m. South Metro firefighters declared the mission a recovery and not a rescue at around 1:45 p.m.

Details about the incident were not released.

CPW says it has its Marine Evidence Recovery Team at the scene. Dive teams are looking for the person, but say storms are moving in.

