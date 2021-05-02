ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro firefighters are looking for a missing person and a dog at Cherry Creek State Park. First responders received a call about a kayaker who went under the water, but never resurfaced.
The kayaker and dog were last seen at around 11:50 a.m. South Metro firefighters declared the mission a recovery and not a rescue at around 1:45 p.m.
Details about the incident were not released.
Our Marine Evidence Recovery Team has also been activated to join in the coordinated effort with @SouthMetroPIO and Park Rangers. https://t.co/y7nMLayjR7
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) May 2, 2021
CPW says it has its Marine Evidence Recovery Team at the scene. Dive teams are looking for the person, but say storms are moving in.