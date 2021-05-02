Jury Awards Basketball Coach William 'Trey' Harris $2.5 Million In Racial Discrimination Case vs. CHSAAJudge R. Brooke Jackson wrote in a July 2020 ruling, "A reasonable jury could find that, based on the facts, CHSAA was aware of District 49’s discrimination against Mr. Harris." Wednesday, that jury agreed.

After Win Over Clippers, Nuggets Move Into 3rd In Western ConferenceDenver is missing some key pieces to its backcourt. As long as the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., they remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

'Stay On The Gas': Rockies Take Lopsided 14-6 Win Over DiamondbacksApril was pretty awful for the Colorado Rockies. May is off to a much better start thanks to a big offensive performance.

Avs Pull Off 4-3 Win Over Sharks With Scores From MacKinnon & RantanenNathan MacKinnon bounced back from a rare scoreless night with a goal and an assist to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Denver Broncos Deepen Defense With Final 3 Picks In This Year's NFL DraftThe Denver Broncos finished with 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the final three coming in the seventh round.