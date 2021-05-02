PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire in Park County is now 100% contained. The 56 Fire sparked Saturday in the Lost Park area about four miles east of Jefferson, Colorado on County Road 56.
The fire didn’t threaten any structures or cause evacuations. It burned about 45 acres.
Investigators say someone sparked the fire.
The #56 Fire is now 100% contained, all resources have been released. Fire will be in patrolled. #SouthParkRDhttps://t.co/Q2IAcktoxt
— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) May 2, 2021
Park County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was arrested in connection to the fire, although didn’t elaborate on the person’s identity or charges they might face.
Details about how the fire started were also not released.