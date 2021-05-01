CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos picked Seth Williams, wide receiver from Auburn, as their 219th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Williams played three seasons at Auburn, and earned All-Freshman honors in his first college season.

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 31: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes the game-winning catch in the AdvoCare Classic between the Auburn Tigers and the Oregon Ducks on August 31, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2020, he led the Tigers with 760 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.

He finished his career with 2,124 yards and 17 TDs.

He enters a crowded wide receiver room which features 2020 1st round pick Jerry Jeudy 2020 3rd round pick KJ Hamler, and 2019 2nd round pick Courtland Sutton among others.

