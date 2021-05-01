DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos picked Seth Williams, wide receiver from Auburn, as their 219th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Williams played three seasons at Auburn, and earned All-Freshman honors in his first college season.
In 2020, he led the Tigers with 760 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.
The #Broncos are going with Auburn receiver Seth Williams with the 219th overall pick. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) May 1, 2021
He finished his career with 2,124 yards and 17 TDs.
He enters a crowded wide receiver room which features 2020 1st round pick Jerry Jeudy 2020 3rd round pick KJ Hamler, and 2019 2nd round pick Courtland Sutton among others.