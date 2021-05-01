LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Church groups which make up the SERVE 6.8 partnership gathered on Saturday to fill sandbags for residents in northern Colorado. The threat for flooding is top of mind for many after a historic wildfire season.
The Cameron Peak Fire and East Troublesome Fire wreaked havoc on the landscape in Larimer County leaving large burn scars behind.
Volunteers with SERVE 6.8 filled the sandbags in Loveland ahead of any big storms this spring.
"We're trying to prevent any rushing water that would happen after the fire. The High Park Fire, there's still some burn scar up there. Obviously the Cameron Peak Fire, there's about 600,000 acres of burn scar throughout Colorado – 208,000 acres from the Cameron Peak Fire. So we realize if there's major rain that happens the sandbags will be a help," said Ashlee Schmitt, a volunteer.
The group is working with county and emergency personnel to hand out sandbags as needed. Volunteers are invited to sign up, and homeowners can request bags online.