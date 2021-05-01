DENVER (CBS4) – The start of May also begins one of the biggest fundraisers for the Dumb Friends League. The Furry Scurry provides life-changing services for homeless pets and horses that come to the Dumb Friends League every day.

One of the animals that needs the medical help is Hobs, a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who needs special treatment for his arthritis and heartworms.

“The event help supports dogs like Hobs with their medical treatment, behavior support, and helping them find their new homes,” said Joan Thielen, Public Relations Manager for the Dumb Friends League.

The Furry Scurry is in its 28th year of existence, but it’s virtual for the second consecutive year. Those on two feet or four are asked to participate by walking through the neighborhood, running on trails or on the treadmill.

“We’re really encouraging people to go online. Share where they are walking and how they are participating with the hashtag furry scurry 2021,” Thielen said.

Every dollar from the fundraiser not only supports medical treatment for the animals, but it also funds programs like human education, volunteer services, and foster care.

“It’s so important to help support homeless pets and horses. The money is essential in providing those services. We are a private nonprofit organization and we depend on those donations on our compassionate community,” Thielen said.

Fundraising and registration for the Furry Scurry goes from today until the end of May and it costs $50 to register.