DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos finished with 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the final three coming in the seventh round. With the 237th pick, the Broncos added more secondary depth, selecting cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. out of LSU. Vincent Jr. was a top 25 recruit coming out of high school and an excellent track athlete.

He played an important role in LSU’s national title run in 2019, recording four interceptions and nine pass break ups. He also posted 47 tackles, including 2 for loss, while starting nine of 15 games. Vincent Jr. also starred in track and field at LSU, running the lead leg for the 4×100 meter relay team that won SEC titles.

Vincent opted out of the 2020 season.

“I opted out last season because of the uncertainty and Coronavirus. I contracted COVID myself and had symptoms twice,” Vincent said.

In college, Vincent played against current Bronco Jerry Jeudy and said he is the best wide receiver he’s ever had to cover.

Two picks later at #239, the Broncos added another piece on defense in Ohio State linebacker Jonathan Cooper. Cooper is the second linebacker out of Ohio State taken by the Broncos in the draft after they selected Baron Browning at the end of the third round.

“Me and Baron are really close. That’s my guy. I can’t wait to reunite with him in Denver,” Cooper said.

Cooper was a third-team All-Big Ten player in 2020 and a two-time team captain. Cooper totaled 77 tackles, 10 sacks and one forced fumble in his time with the Buckeyes.

“Honestly the feeling is surreal. I can’t wait to be part of Denver with Baron. They’re going to get everything out of me,” Cooper said on being drafted by the Broncos.

With their final draft selection, the Broncos stayed on defense, selecting defensive end Marquiss Spencer out of Mississippi State with pick 253. Spencer started nine games in 2020 and recorded 30 tackles, including 8 for loss, plus three sacks and one interception before suffering a season-ending injury against Auburn on December 12.