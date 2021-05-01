DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos selected Texas safety Caden Sterns with the 152nd overall pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday. Sterns played three years at Texas, including seven games during the 2020 season, before opting out of the rest of the season.

“This whole process, it’s a little frustrating sitting there waiting, but I’m thankful and glad to be a part of the organization,” said Sterns shortly after he was selected.

Caden Sterns says he’s a big fan of #Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

In 2018 he was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and said he is a big fan of current Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

“To be able to learn from him it’s going to mean a lot,” said Sterns.

“The way he makes plays. He’s very range, versatile as well, you can put him anywhere and he’s going to be around the football. He’s a good player, and I literally watch him all the time. I’m blessed to have somebody in front of me like that.”

Safety was a position where the Broncos could use depth, so the pick makes sense from that perspective. Sterns will also likely have a role on special teams.