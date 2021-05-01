CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – After two trades, the Broncos made two picks in Friday’s 3rd round of the NFL Draft. The team added offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater with the 98th overall pick, and then selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning with the 105th overall pick.

Meinerz didn’t play football during the 2020 season, due to the NCAA’s decision to cancel the Division III season, but impressed scouts with his play at the Senior Bowl.

“It’s been an amazing process,” Meinerz said following his selection. “To be Division III, have my season canceled, get a late invite to the Senior Bowl, and to be able to climb up the (draft) boards like I did doesn’t happen very often.”

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 30: National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during warmups for the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Vic Fangio and Broncos GM George Paton believe that Meinerz can compete at either center or guard. The Broncos also believe they have options with Browning and that he can play either inside or outside linebacker.

“I think I’m more comfortable outside, but at the end of the day, I’ll play wherever they need me to play,” he said following his selection.

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 30: Linebacker Baron Browning #55 from Ohio State of the National Team during the 2021 Resse’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

“We’ll figure out where we’re going to put him, and put him there and then make a final decision at some point,” added Vic Fangio when asked about where Browning will play in his defensive scheme.

The Broncos have six picks on day three of the NFL Draft.

