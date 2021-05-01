DENVER (CBS4) – After two trades, the Broncos made two picks in Friday’s 3rd round of the NFL Draft. The team added offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater with the 98th overall pick, and then selected Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning with the 105th overall pick.
Meinerz didn't play football during the 2020 season, due to the NCAA's decision to cancel the Division III season, but impressed scouts with his play at the Senior Bowl.

"This guy is knocking trees over."
“It’s been an amazing process,” Meinerz said following his selection. “To be Division III, have my season canceled, get a late invite to the Senior Bowl, and to be able to climb up the (draft) boards like I did doesn’t happen very often.”
Vic Fangio and Broncos GM George Paton believe that Meinerz can compete at either center or guard. The Broncos also believe they have options with Browning and that he can play either inside or outside linebacker.
“I think I’m more comfortable outside, but at the end of the day, I’ll play wherever they need me to play,” he said following his selection.
"We'll figure out where we're going to put him, and put him there and then make a final decision at some point," added Vic Fangio when asked about where Browning will play in his defensive scheme.
The Broncos have six picks on day three of the NFL Draft.