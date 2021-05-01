DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos used their early picks on the final day of the NFL Draft to load up on depth at safety. With the 164th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select safety, Jamar Johnson from Indiana. Johnson is the Broncos second straight safety selection in the fifth round after taking Caden Sterns with 152nd pick.
In 2020, Johnson co-lead the Hoosiers in interceptions with four. He also finished the season with four passes defensed and 43 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and one sack. In his final season at Indiana, he garnered second-team All-Big Ten honors
“I take pride in the ball just in general, that’s the most important thing as a DB. You’re supposed to go in there and not allow a single catch. If anything touches my hands, I’m trying to come down with the pick,” Johnson said.
Johnson joins a safety room led by Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, which he called “a dream come true.”
Johnson also said he knows Sterns through combine training and is looking forward to joining the rookie in Denver.
“We already had a brotherhood in Arizona, and we’re going to take it to Denver now.”