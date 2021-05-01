AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds in a local hospital Saturday after an early morning confrontation over one’s car crashing into the other’s parked car.
The Aurora Police Department stated the accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Florence Street.
Following the collision, the owner of the parked car approached the other car’s driver. APD indicates the driver took out a gun and shot the parked car’s owner in the stomach.
The owner of the parked car returned fire, shooting the driver in the hip.
The owner of the parked car ran away from the scene but was located by APD officers about three blocks away near the intersection of Montview Boulevard and Galena Street.
After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody, per APD.
Both men are expected to survive their injuries.
Aurora PD has not yet answered CBS4’s questions about possible citations or charges to either individual. We will update this story if and when information is made available.
