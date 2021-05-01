CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Adams County News, Adams County Sheriff, High-Speed Chase, I-70, I-70 Closure, I-70 Crash, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Police Chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a police chase on Interstate 70. Investigators ask drivers to avoid I-70 east of Havana Street.

Deputies first responded to a burglary happening at near 58th Avenue and Broadway. They say they found a male and female suspect fleeing, and deputies started the chase.

READ MORE: Sow, Yearlings Euthanized After Durango Woman Found Dead From Apparent Bear Attack

Authorities and the suspects traveled south on Interstate 25, east onto I-70 and then onto Brighton Boulevard. They then got back onto I-70.

The pursuit ended on I-70 near Havana Street with some kind of crash. Investigators say no civilians were involved.

The male and female were taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: 2 People Rescued From Overturn Raft In Poudre Canyon

The hospitalized deputy was cut by glass while reaching into the suspect vehicle. They are expected to be okay.

Danielle Chavira