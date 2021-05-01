ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a police chase on Interstate 70. Investigators ask drivers to avoid I-70 east of Havana Street.
Deputies first responded to a burglary happening at near 58th Avenue and Broadway. They say they found a male and female suspect fleeing, and deputies started the chase.READ MORE: Sow, Yearlings Euthanized After Durango Woman Found Dead From Apparent Bear Attack
Authorities and the suspects traveled south on Interstate 25, east onto I-70 and then onto Brighton Boulevard. They then got back onto I-70.
Active investigation I-70 east of Havana St., If traveling through or near the area please use alternate routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/fHFhhd1N6j
— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) May 1, 2021READ MORE: Two Men Dead After Shooting In Green Valley Ranch
The pursuit ended on I-70 near Havana Street with some kind of crash. Investigators say no civilians were involved.
The male and female were taken into custody.MORE NEWS: 2 People Rescued From Overturn Raft In Poudre Canyon
The hospitalized deputy was cut by glass while reaching into the suspect vehicle. They are expected to be okay.