By Danielle Chavira
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says multiple .22 caliber shell casings were found at the scene of a shooting outside the Colorado State Patrol office on Highway 85 in Commerce City. The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose any more new information about the shooting.

CSP troopers were standing outside of the office, which is south of Interstate 76. No one was hurt, and investigators say there wasn’t any property damage.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle is a black or dark colored sedan, possibly a Dodge. Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 288-1535.

