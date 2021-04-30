WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody following a pursuit on Friday night involving a stolen vehicle in Westminster. Police were called to the stolen vehicle near West 90th Place and Lowell Boulevard just before 8 p.m.
When officers tried to contact the driver of the vehicle, they say he rammed several vehicles, including a patrol car. The officer inside the patrol car received minor injuries and none of the other vehicles were occupied, according to police.
The suspect led Westminster police on a pursuit along eastbound US 36. Officers called off the chase at York Street and say the suspect eventually crashed near the Vasquez Boulevard exit, causing a fire.
Investigators say it does not appear the suspect was injured. Officers arrested the suspect as he tried to walk away from the crash. The suspect’s name has not been released.