CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is in custody following a pursuit on Friday night involving a stolen vehicle in Westminster. Police were called to the stolen vehicle near West 90th Place and Lowell Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

When officers tried to contact the driver of the vehicle, they say he rammed several vehicles, including a patrol car. The officer inside the patrol car received minor injuries and none of the other vehicles were occupied, according to police.

The suspect led Westminster police on a pursuit along eastbound US 36. Officers called off the chase at York Street and say the suspect eventually crashed near the Vasquez Boulevard exit, causing a fire.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say it does not appear the suspect was injured. Officers arrested the suspect as he tried to walk away from the crash. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Audra Streetman