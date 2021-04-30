DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos bolstered their defense by picking Patrick Surtain II with the ninth pick in the first round. Surtain II will help a Broncos defense that forced only 16 turnovers, which were the fourth-fewest in the NFL. This is the second season the Broncos used their first pick on a player from Alabama, as they picked Jerry Jeudy last year.

Jeudy was happy to see his former teammate in a Broncos jersey.

Jeudy called him a “Bama brudda” on Twitter and Surtain wrote back “Let’s Work Brudda.”

The Broncos were ninth in the NFL with 42 sacks last year and the addition of Surtain should allow pass rushers like Bradley Chubb and Von Miller to have more opportunities to get after the quarterback.

Chubb gave the draft pick his approval with a “Yessir” and Miller on Instragram speculated that this could be the rise of another No-Fly Zone in the Denver secondary, which also includes the recently-added Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller.

Broncos wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni knows just how tough it will be for wide receivers to get open with Surtain covering them. Azzanni wrote “Good Luck opposing WR’s!”

SO Fired UP!!🔥🔥 We got one hell of a player and great person! Congrats @PatSurtainll Good Luck opposing WR's! pic.twitter.com/IzOtojy6k1 — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZBroncos) April 30, 2021

The Broncos have seven picks remaining in the draft. The 2nd and 3rd rounds are Friday night and the 4th through the 7th rounds will be on Saturday.