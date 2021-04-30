(CBS4)- When Tim Tebow was preparing to play in the NFL, there were several draft analysts who suggested that the Florida quarterback would be better served playing tight end at the pro level. Instead, Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels selected him with the 25th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and he lasted just three years in the league. Now, a report indicates that Tebow is preparing to attempt a comeback as, you guessed it, a tight end.

Tebow, now 33 years old, had a try out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent days according to several NFL insiders.

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars' TE coach. No decision has been made.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

It should be noted that there is already a connection for Tebow in Jacksonville. The Jaguars new head coach is Urban Meyer who coached Tebow to the Heisman Trophy and two national championships at the University of Florida.

If Tebow ends up signing in Jacksonville, it would be his first action on a football field since 2015 when he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles training camp roster.

In his time in Denver, Tebow was 8-6 as a starter throwing for 2,383 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He did lead the team to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 before falling to the New England Patriots in the next round.