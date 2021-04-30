(CBS4)- The Broncos added another corner to Vic Fangio’s defense on Thursday night, selecting Patrick Surtain II out of the University of Alabama. Surtain II is the first corner that the team has drafted in the first round since Will Middlebrooks in 2001. Selected with the ninth pick, he’s the highest drafted corner since the organization took Kermit Alexander with the fifth overall pick in the 1963 NFL Draft. The young corner joins a secondary that added Ronald Darby in free agency this offseason.

As Broncos fans prepare to welcome Surtain II to town, here’s five things they should know about the first round pick.

He’s The Son Of Former NFL Corner Patrick Surtain

Named after his father, the elder Surtain was a second round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 1998 Draft. He went on to play for the Dolphins for seven seasons before the team traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005. The younger Surtain played for his dad at American Heritage high school in Florida.

Three-Time High School State Champion

Surtain’s American Heritage team won the Class 5A state title three out of the four years that he was on the team.

He Turned His Nickname “PS2” Into Jewelry On Draft Night

After making the trip to Cleveland to be in attendance for the NFL Draft, Surtain II showed off some jewelery he had made for the occasion. It was a chain with a model Playstation 2 controller on it with his name Surtain in the middle.

spent most of the day talking to a few 1st round picks about their fits for the day, but nothing impressed more than Patrick Surtain II’s (@PatSurtainll) “PS2” chain that Leo Frost (@itcoststofrost) made for him pic.twitter.com/N1DYpKwKsE — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) April 29, 2021

He Was The Second Highest Rated Recruit In Alabama’s 2018 Class

Surtain II was a five star prospect coming out of American Heritage High and he was one of the crown jewels of the Tide’s draft class. He ranked ahead of fellow first round pick Jaylen Waddle, who’s now headed to Miami to play for the Dolphins.

Defensive MVP of 2021 Rose Bowl

Surtain II was a key part of the Alabama defense that helped lead the team to the National Championship game win over Ohio State in January. As such, he earned the Defensive MVP award in the Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame which got the Tide to the title game.