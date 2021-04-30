DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s first-ever Spring Restaurant Week is giving chef’s across the city the opportunity to highlight some seasonal ingredient in their multi-course meals.

Chef Tom Coohill has “Today’s Fish” on the Restaurant Week menu at Coohills Restaurant.

“We do more seasonal things, and I think, we have a little more seasonal opportunity this year, because it’s in the spring,” Coohill told CBS4.

Before the pandemic, Coohills Restaurant did a booming business in the LoHi neighborhood. The restaurant is convenient to Ball Arena, and draws traffic from downtown workers.

“A few days before the big shutdown, we had a big party of 200 for Oprah Winfrey. And then, like 4-days later, we’re shut down,” Coohill recalled.

Business has been a roller coaster ride ever since.

“Rehiring, and furloughing, and then rehiring, we’ve done it twice so far,” Coohill explained.

Until people come back to the neighborhood, Coohill can’t afford to be open 6 days a week.

“We just have to kind of go with the flow and do the best we can,” he explained.

Coohill welcomes Denver Restaurant Week as an incentive to get people back to public dining.

“We get a lot of new people to come in, and a good amount of those people will come back,” he said.

LINK: Denver Restaurant Week Menus