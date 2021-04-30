(CBS4) – Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man accused of trying to kill his wife. Nathan Gustafson, 44, is accused of assaulting and strangling his wife and then leaving the region on a trip.
The attack happened at the couple’s Conifer home on April 19 and the woman nearly died.
Deputies say Gustafson ended up leaving the country for a planned vacation right after the incident. No one has heard from him since then.
Gustafson is wanted on attempted murder and assault charges. If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).