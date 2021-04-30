CBS4 INVESTIGATESState of Colorado investigating 'puppy slinger' who sold puppies at adoption events on Front Range
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Conifer News, Jefferson County News

(CBS4) – Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for a man accused of trying to kill his wife. Nathan Gustafson, 44, is accused of assaulting and strangling his wife and then leaving the region on a trip.

Nathan Gustafson

Nathan Gustafson (credit: Jefferson County)

The attack happened at the couple’s Conifer home on April 19 and the woman nearly died.

Deputies say Gustafson ended up leaving the country for a planned vacation right after the incident. No one has heard from him since then.

Gustafson is wanted on attempted murder and assault charges. If you know where he is, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

