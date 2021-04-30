BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder’s faculty assembly voted on Thursday to censure system President Mark Kennedy. The motion to censure was introduced earlier this month and accuses Kennedy of refusing to include diversity, equity and inclusion as “a stand-alone pillar in his administration’s strategic plan.”
The BFA voted 34 to 19 to move the censure to a vote of the Boulder Faculty Senate and Board of Regents. The Board of Regents is scheduled to consider Kennedy’s contract in June.
The censure is a statement of reprimand and represents the faculty assembly’s stance on Kennedy’s leadership. The resolution included seven amendments, which were discussed and approved at Thursday’s meeting.
Kennedy issued the following statement in response to the censure:
“I hear and understand the concerns raised by the Boulder Faculty Assembly. Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is among the top priorities for the Board of Regents, me, the campus chancellors and the university community. I welcome both constructive criticism and active engagement to help move that priority forward. I believe we are making progress and I am committed to our ongoing work,” the statement said.
The University of Colorado has more information about the Boulder Faculty Assembly meeting on its website.