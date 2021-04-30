LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer will make an announcement at a 10:30 a.m. press conference. The department sent out a news release saying it will be about a personnel matter.
Watch the news conference on CBSN Denver.
The announcement comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the forceful arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia.
City Council heard public comment on Tuesday night from residents upset about the Body cam footage that shows police confronting Garner in June 2020 after she was accused of stealing $14 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.
In a lawsuit against the Loveland Police Department, Garner’s attorney claims she suffered a dislocated shoulder, broken arm and sprained wrist and was denied medical attention for hours. Additional video obtained from an open records request shows officers joking about the arrest.
“The public is outraged, we’re getting hundreds of phone calls and emails,” Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh said in an interview with CBS4.