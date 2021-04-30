LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A community COVID-19 vaccination site will open again Saturday in Lakewood. Firefly Autism is hosting the vaccine clinic in partnership with state health officials.
Members of the community can stop by for a vaccine between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The site is located at 2002 Hoyt Street in Lakewood.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a list of Community Vaccination Sites posted here.
For more information about Firefly Autism, visit the organization’s website.