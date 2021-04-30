EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A traffic stop in Eagle County led police to an estimated 3.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and detectives with the Vail Police Department pulled over the driver for speeding on Thursday near Vail.
Investigators say the driver gave consent for police to search the vehicle. Inside, deputies found several bags of suspected fentanyl pills under the spare tire in the trunk.
The driver, Jonathan Perez, 37, of California, was arrested and charged with felony possession and distribution of fentanyl.
The officers who conducted the traffic stop are assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, a multi-jurisdictional drug task force.
Investigators say fentanyl is highly addictive and often added to heroin to increase return sales. The synthetic opioid is considered 80-100 times stronger than morphine.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500. You can also remain anonymous by calling Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.