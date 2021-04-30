DENVER (CBS4) – It will feel like summer on Friday and Saturday before another very wet storm system arrives Sunday. Unfortunately, the parts of Colorado that need rain the most won’t get much.

Meanwhile Denver and the Front Range will get soaked at time from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. More than 1 inch of rain is possible.

Before the wet weather arrives, Friday will be sunny, dry, and very warm. High temperatures will reach near 80 degrees in Denver and most mountain towns will reach at least the 60s. Needless to say, a lot of snow will disappear in the high country going into the weekend.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the lower and mid 80s along the urban corridor. The record high temperature in Denver is 87 degrees from May 1, 1992. That record is likely safe but the city should be within a few degrees of the record.

The cold front associated with the incoming storm will arrive in the metro area early Sunday causing temperatures to drop 15 to 20 degrees compared to Saturday. It should stay dry for most of the morning, but the afternoon and especially the evening will become wet.

Once the wet weather arrives, there will be times of soaking rain through Monday night before the rain becomes more scattered for Tuesday and probably lingers into Wednesday as well.

The precipitation forecast for Colorado (including melted snow in the foothills and mountains) call for more than an inch of liquid again. That’s about how much the last storm brought on Tuesday and Wednesday this past week.

Unfortunately, the heaviest rain will once again miss the part of the state that needs it most which is the Western Slope. Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Montrose, Telluride, Durango, and surrounding areas remain under extreme or exceptional drought. Most of these areas will likely get less than 0.10″ of rain (or the equivalent with melted snow).

And speaking of snow, initially the snow level with this storm will be high on Sunday afternoon – likely above 9,500 feet. Then the snow level will drop as low as 7,000 feet by Monday meaning the the higher foothills will eventually get snow. All the precipitation in the metro area is expected to be rain.