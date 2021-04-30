DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has reason to celebrate. The Nuggets’ 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in Denver earned the coach his 300th career win.
The win also marked his 261st with the Nuggets. When Malone got to the locker room after the win at Ball Arena, the team helped him celebrate by pouring water all over him.
YOU GOTTA LOVE THIS SQUAD pic.twitter.com/ZdVYAtsA68
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 30, 2021
Denver currently owns a 42-21 record, and holds the third seed in the Western Conference.