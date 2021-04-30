ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos traded up in the second round of the NFL Draft and selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams. Denver traded with Atlanta to get the 35th pick and the 219th overall pick. In exchange, they sent their 40th overall pick and the number 114th overall pick.
Williams ran for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He also caught 25 passes for 305 yards and 3 TDs.
His 19 rushing touchdowns tied him for 3rd in the FBS this season.
He finished his college career with 29 rushing touchdowns and 2,297 rushing yards. He will pair nicely with veteran running back Melvin Gordon.
The #Broncos are taking North Carolina RB Javonte Williams with the 35th overall pick. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) April 30, 2021
The Broncos got a workhorse in Javonte Williams 💪
• 19 rush TD (tied program record, T-3rd in FBS)
• 7.3 yards per rush (6th among 116 FBS players with 100+ rushes)
• 25.5% broken tackle rate last season (best in FBS)#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/P1bStFoUxj
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 30, 2021