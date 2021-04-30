CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Javonte Williams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos traded up in the second round of the NFL Draft and selected North Carolina running back Javonte Williams. Denver traded with Atlanta to get the 35th pick and the 219th overall pick. In exchange, they sent their 40th overall pick and the number 114th overall pick.

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 05: Javonte Williams #25 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs against the Western Carolina Catamounts during their game at Kenan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 49-9. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Williams ran for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He also caught 25 passes for 305 yards and 3 TDs.

His 19 rushing touchdowns tied him for 3rd in the FBS this season.

He finished his college career with 29 rushing touchdowns and 2,297 rushing yards. He will pair nicely with veteran running back Melvin Gordon.

