ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos selected OL Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 98th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
#Broncos are selecting OL Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater with the 98th overall pick. @CBSDenverREAD MORE: Anglers Can Win Up To $10,000 In Prizes At Blue Mesa Reservoir Trout Tournament
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) May 1, 2021
MORE NEWS: Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Involving Stolen Vehicle Along US 36
"The Gut."READ MORE: Pilot Program To Give Monthly Payments To Homeless
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @QMeinerz‼️ pic.twitter.com/e29hAuWTOs
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 1, 2021