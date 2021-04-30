CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos selected OL Quinn Meinerz from Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 98th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 30: National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during warmups for the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl on January 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

