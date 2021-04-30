CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos selected linebacker Baron Browning from Ohio State in round 3 of the NFL draft, overall pick 105.

MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 30: Linebacker Baron Browning #55 from Ohio State of the National Team during the 2021 Resse’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

