ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos selected linebacker Baron Browning from Ohio State in round 3 of the NFL draft, overall pick 105.
Buckeye to Bronco.
Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @baronbrwnng‼️ pic.twitter.com/IidTHVdqPP
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 1, 2021