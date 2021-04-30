DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is talking about how small businesses are faring with Colorado’s Comeback. On Friday, he visited businesses in Thornton, Denver and Edgewater.
Polis said there is one thing many owners are glad to see right now, “A lot of relief. People getting vaccinated, getting confidence to go out and spend money especially our older Coloradans that are fully vaccinated and often have more discretionary money to spend are going out to eat and spending money again.”
Polis has been visiting small businesses across the state.