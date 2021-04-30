BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4)– This weekend marks a big shift for Colorado casinos. Betting limits, previously set by state law, will disappear. Instead, the limits will be set by individual casinos.
Colorado voters gave their approval to Amendment 77 in the November 2020 election. In addition to lifting the state limit on wagers at casinos, it allows for the introduction of new games.
Going back, casino gambling was approved for three mountain towns — Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek –in 1990. Part of the money from the betting limit increase will go toward the preservation of historic sites in these towns.